Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Betty BOUNDY

Betty BOUNDY Notice
BOUNDY
Betty
Peacefully, on the 23rd February 2019, at Holmwood House, Swaffham, aged 83 years, of Freestone Court, King's Lynn.
Beloved wife of the late Fred, dearly loved mum of Andrew and Tina and nan of Nathan. A dear sister and a dear friend of Creda.
Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 12th March, 2019 at 10:00 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 1, 2019
