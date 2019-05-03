Home

POWERED BY

Services
R H Fayers & Son Funeral Directors
104 High Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1DA
01553 691641
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian CHASE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian CHASE

Notice Condolences

Brian CHASE Notice
CHASE
Brian
Passed away suddenly on 23rd April 2019 at Goodwins Hall, aged 83, formerly of West Winch. Beloved husband of Margaret, dearly loved dad of Derek and Ian, Father-in-law to Ann and much loved grandad of Molly. Funeral Service to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 13th May at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for
East Anglian Air Ambulance and Parkinson's UK may be made at the service or sent c/o R H Fayers and Son.
Published in Lynn News on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.