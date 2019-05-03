|
CHASE
Brian
Passed away suddenly on 23rd April 2019 at Goodwins Hall, aged 83, formerly of West Winch. Beloved husband of Margaret, dearly loved dad of Derek and Ian, Father-in-law to Ann and much loved grandad of Molly. Funeral Service to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 13th May at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for
East Anglian Air Ambulance and Parkinson's UK may be made at the service or sent c/o R H Fayers and Son.
Published in Lynn News on May 3, 2019