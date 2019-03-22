|
|
DONKIN
Brian
'Geordie'
Suddenly, on the 7th March 2019, at home, aged 70 years, of South Lynn. Much loved husband of Sheila, loving dad of Neil, Claire, Alison, Becky and Tracie. A dear father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 1st April, 2019 at 4.00pm. Flowers are welcome. Donations, if desired, for the RSPCA and British Heart Foundation, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 22, 2019