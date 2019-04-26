|
Passed away peacefully, on the 18th April, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Mavis. A dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A well-known local photographer and a supporter of the North Norfolk Railway. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 9th May, 2019 at 1:45 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Windsor Ward Patients/Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 26, 2019