Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Brian FISHER

Notice

Brian FISHER Notice
FISHER
Brian
Passed away peacefully, on the 18th April, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Mavis. A dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A well-known local photographer and a supporter of the North Norfolk Railway. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 9th May, 2019 at 1:45 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Windsor Ward Patients/Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 26, 2019
