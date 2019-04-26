|
FAULKNER
Daphne
On the 22nd April, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 82 years, with her family around her. Beloved wife of the late Ken and adored mum of Steve (deceased) and Debbie. Much loved mother-in-law to John, a cherished nan to Natasha, Daniel, Michelle, Sophie and Jade. Great-nan to Louis, Damon, Felix and Finnley. A dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 3rd May, 2019 at 10:45 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Jim Cronin Memorial Fund for Primate Welfare & Conservation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 26, 2019