DIGGLE
David Charles
Died peacefully, at Addenbrookes Hospital, on the 12th March 2019, aged 81 years. Devoted husband to Maureen and a much loved brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 10th April, 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance and Alzheimer's Society, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 22, 2019