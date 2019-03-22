Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
David Charles Diggle

DIGGLE
David Charles
Died peacefully, at Addenbrookes Hospital, on the 12th March 2019, aged 81 years. Devoted husband to Maureen and a much loved brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 10th April, 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance and Alzheimer's Society, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 22, 2019
