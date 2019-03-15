|
Passed away, on the 24th February 2019, at Papworth Hospital, aged 80 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved husband of Maureen. A loving dad to Christopher and Christine. Father-in-law of Katherine and Chas and grandad to Cameron, Hamish, Jake and Todd. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 19th March, 2019 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 15, 2019