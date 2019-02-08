Home

Edna CHAPMAN

Edna CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN
Edna
Passed away peacefully, at Hill Barn, on the 4th February 2019,
aged 93 years, formerly of Watlington and Middleton. Beloved wife of the late Bill, a much loved mum of Barry, Allan and Sandra.
A dear mother-in-law, nanna and great-nanna. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 22nd February, 2019 at 4:45 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for
East Anglian Air Ambulance and Dementia U.K., may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary.
Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019
