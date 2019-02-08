|
CHAPMAN
Edna
Passed away peacefully, at Hill Barn, on the 4th February 2019,
aged 93 years, formerly of Watlington and Middleton. Beloved wife of the late Bill, a much loved mum of Barry, Allan and Sandra.
A dear mother-in-law, nanna and great-nanna. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 22nd February, 2019 at 4:45 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for
East Anglian Air Ambulance and Dementia U.K., may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary.
Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019