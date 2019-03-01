|
|
CLARK
Elaine
Peacefully, on the 24th February 2019, at The Norfolk Hospice, (Tapping House), aged 79 years, of Gayton. Beloved wife of the late Derek, loving mum of Margaret and Janet, mother-in-law of Jonathan and Adrian and a much loved nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 22nd March, 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 1, 2019