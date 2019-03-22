|
|
CROXFORD
Ernest Ronald (Ronnie)
Peacefully on 6th March after long illness Ronnie of Walpole St Peter, aged 81 years. Much loved brother of Barrie, brother-in-law of Maysel and a dear uncle of David and Anna and a good friend to many. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Thursday 28th March at 10:45am . Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Motor Neurone Disease Association may be made at the service or sent to A.R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 22, 2019