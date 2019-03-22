Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Ronald (Ronnie) CROXFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Ronald (Ronnie) CROXFORD

Notice Condolences

Ernest Ronald (Ronnie) CROXFORD Notice
CROXFORD
Ernest Ronald (Ronnie)
Peacefully on 6th March after long illness Ronnie of Walpole St Peter, aged 81 years. Much loved brother of Barrie, brother-in-law of Maysel and a dear uncle of David and Anna and a good friend to many. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Thursday 28th March at 10:45am . Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Motor Neurone Disease Association may be made at the service or sent to A.R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.