FEETHAM
Florence "Flo"
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday 8th March 2019, aged 87 years. Devoted wife of the late Terry, much loved mum of Alvin and Sandra, mum-in-law to Debbie and Richard, cherished Nana to Terry, Nathan and Sasha, deeply loved by so many, Flo will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service to be held at Soham Methodist Church on Monday 25th March 2019 at 11:00am followed by interment in Soham Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, but donations, if desired, in aid of Alzheimer's Research UK or A.C.T. Ward 6, Fund 9226, may be placed in the donation box provided , or sent to Ely Funeral Service, 4 Tower Road, Ely, Cambs CB7 4HW Tel: 01353 666566. Please do not feel you have to wear black, as Flo loved bright colours.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 19, 2019