Peacefully on 28th February at Home surrounded by his family in Dersingham. Fred aged 90, dearly loved widower of Sally, dear dad of Ros, father-in-law of John, grandad of Anne and Emma, great-grandad of Owen, Hannah and Bradley. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 25th March at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Dersingham Surgery may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 38 Manor Road, Dersingham.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 15, 2019