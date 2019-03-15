Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gillian Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gillian Garrett

Notice Condolences

Gillian Garrett Notice
GARRETT
Gillian (Grimmer)
In loving memory of Gillian Garrett (Grimmer). Passed away 27th February 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 71. Devoted wife of John Garrett. Loving mother to Shane, Mark, Colin, Katie and Kelly. Grandmother to Emily, Jasmine, Jon, Shannon, Mina Lee, Ryan and Charlie. Great-grandmother to Marcus, Edward and Evaline. Sister to Ann, Stephen, Katherine and Heather. Forever Close to our hearts. Funeral to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 12.15pm.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.