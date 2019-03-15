|
GARRETT
Gillian (Grimmer)
In loving memory of Gillian Garrett (Grimmer). Passed away 27th February 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 71. Devoted wife of John Garrett. Loving mother to Shane, Mark, Colin, Katie and Kelly. Grandmother to Emily, Jasmine, Jon, Shannon, Mina Lee, Ryan and Charlie. Great-grandmother to Marcus, Edward and Evaline. Sister to Ann, Stephen, Katherine and Heather. Forever Close to our hearts. Funeral to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 12.15pm.
