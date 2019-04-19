|
HODGETTS
Jennifer Rose
Aged 82, died peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn on 4th April 2019. Now at last with her beloved Sidney. Beloved mum of Susan and David, Neil and Tracey, grandmother of Catherine, Victoria and Rebekah and their families. Funeral service on Wednesday 1st May at Narborough All Saints Church at 11.45am followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations for British Heart Foundation may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN or online at www.ajcoggles.co.uk and follow the Memory Giving link.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 19, 2019