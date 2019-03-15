Home

On the 10th March 2019, passed away peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Rod. A much loved mum of David, Julie (deceased), Jonathan, Nicola and Christopher and a dear mother-in-law to Richard, Jan, Phil (deceased) and Elaine. A dear nan, great-nan, sister and aunt. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 1st April, 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 15, 2019
