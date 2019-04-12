Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
John "Mr Guinness" CARLSON

John "Mr Guinness" CARLSON Notice
On the 5th April, 2019, peacefully at his home, aged 82 years, of Terrington St Clement. Dearly loved husband to Maisie. Loving dad to Tina and Tracy. A dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and uncle and a good friend to many. Funeral Service at St Clement's Church, Terrington St Clement on Tuesday, 16th April, 2019 at 12.00noon followed by Interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 12, 2019
