BIRKS
Jonathan
Peacefully on April 17th 2019, at Tapping House, with his family around him, aged 48 years. Cherished husband of
Caroline, devoted father of Edith and Henry. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 1st May at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice,
Tapping House and The Big C, may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors,
69 Bridge Street, Downham Market PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk
by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 26, 2019