Kaye COWEN

COWEN
Kaye
Peacefully at her home in Castle Acre on Sunday 3rd March, aged 85 years. Dear wife, mother and grandmother. Funeral Service at St James the Great Church, Castle Acre on Wednesday, 20th March, 2019 at 1:30pm followed by Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House) and Swaffham & Litcham Home Hospice Support Ltd, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 8, 2019
