|
|
DAVEY
Keith Charles
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th April 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Gwen, dearly loved dad of Mark, Steve and Glenn, and father-in-law of Tracey, who will be dearly loved and missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and everyone who knew him. His Funeral Service is to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Monday 20th May
at 10:45am. Family flowers only please and donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service, or given via
www.funeralzone.co.uk/obituaries/61610, where memories may also be shared. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Lynn News on May 3, 2019