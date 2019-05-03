HALL

Leonard (Len)

Len's family would like to express their thanks to everyone who attended his funeral and for their support, care and messages following their sad loss. To Reverend Julie Boyd for the lovely service and comforting words and prayers in celebration of Len's life. Thank you to the Sandboy for the excellent refreshments. The family are also very grateful for the generous donations given for

British Heart Foundation. Thank you to Flower Corner for the beautiful flowers. Finally, thank you to all the staff at Thornalley Funeral Services for their efficient funeral arrangements, kindness and support. Please accept this as our only, but most sincere

acknowledgement. Published in Lynn News on May 3, 2019