HALL
Leonard Robert (Len)
Passed away peacefully, on the 12th April, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 92 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved husband of Dorothy, a dearly loved dad of Stephen and a dear father-in-law to Jane. A devoted grandad to Cathryn, Bex, Gary and Barney and a great-grandad to Josh. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Tuesday, 30th April, 2019 at 11.00am followed by PRIVATE Interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 19, 2019