BIRD
Lily
(formerly Docking) Peacefully on 7th March at Amberley Hall Care Home aged 94. Dearly loved wife of Bob (deceased) and sister of Ray (deceased) and Doris (deceased), mother of Colin, Mervyn and Kevin, nan to Annemarie, Robert and Kirsty, and great nan.
Funeral Service at St Faiths Church, Gaywood, on 10th April at 1:00pm followed by burial in Gayton Road Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Alzheimers Research, may be sent c/o R H Fayers & Sons, 104 High Street, Kings Lynn.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 22, 2019