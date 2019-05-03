|
|
BROWN
Margaret
Of Salters Lode and Downham Market died peacefully at home on 25th April 2019. Widow of the late John
William (Wid) Brown. Margaret was an aunt to 21, great aunt, great- great aunt and great great great aunt to her extended family who will sadly miss her. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on 16th May at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Help For Heroes may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street,
Downham Market, PE38 9DW
Published in Lynn News on May 3, 2019