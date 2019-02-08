Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Margaret Elizabeth BRAY

Margaret Elizabeth BRAY Notice
BRAY
Margaret Elizabeth
Peacefully passed away, on the 1st February 2019, at Amberley Hall,
aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Maurice, a dear sister to Valerie and a kind aunt to Wendy and Frances. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 25th February 2019, at 4:00 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimers Society, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019
