|
|
BRAY
Margaret Elizabeth
Peacefully passed away, on the 1st February 2019, at Amberley Hall,
aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Maurice, a dear sister to Valerie and a kind aunt to Wendy and Frances. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 25th February 2019, at 4:00 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimers Society, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019