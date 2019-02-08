|
On the 5th February 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 91 years, of Magdalen. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loving mum to David and Jill. A dear mother-in-law to Belinda and Martin. Much loved grandma to Samantha. Thanksgiving Service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Magdalen on Monday, 25th February, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Christian Blind Mission UK and St Mary Magdalene Church, Magdalen, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019