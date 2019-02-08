Home

Marjorie Ellen GAGEN

Marjorie Ellen GAGEN Notice
GAGEN
Marjorie Ellen
On the 5th February 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 91 years, of Magdalen. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loving mum to David and Jill. A dear mother-in-law to Belinda and Martin. Much loved grandma to Samantha. Thanksgiving Service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Magdalen on Monday, 25th February, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Christian Blind Mission UK and St Mary Magdalene Church, Magdalen, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019
