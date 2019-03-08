Home

Slipped away peacefully, on the 4th March 2019, at The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), aged 78 years. A dearly loved soulmate of Jill. A dearly loved dad of Michelle and stepdad to Lisa. A devoted grandad and great-grandad. Much loved by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 14th March, 2019 at 4.00pm. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 8, 2019
