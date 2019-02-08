Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville EVERITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville EVERITT

Notice Condolences

Neville EVERITT Notice
EVERITT
Neville
Passed away on February 1, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 86, of Narborough. Much-loved husband of Heather. A loving dad and father-in-law to Jenny, Katy (deceased) and David. Much-loved grandad of Samantha and Paul, Heidi and Jeremy and proud great-grandad to Lacey, Harrison and Wesley. He will be greatly missed by his brothers Rex and Trevor and all his family and friends. Funeral will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, on Monday, February 25, at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles, Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.