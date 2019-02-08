|
|
EVERITT
Neville
Passed away on February 1, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 86, of Narborough. Much-loved husband of Heather. A loving dad and father-in-law to Jenny, Katy (deceased) and David. Much-loved grandad of Samantha and Paul, Heidi and Jeremy and proud great-grandad to Lacey, Harrison and Wesley. He will be greatly missed by his brothers Rex and Trevor and all his family and friends. Funeral will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, on Monday, February 25, at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles, Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019