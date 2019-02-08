Resources More Obituaries for Norma SARGEANT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norma SARGEANT

Jeff and family would like to thank everyone that sent cards of condolence and messages of sympathy after losing their beloved Norma. Many thanks to everyone who attended the funeral and to all those who donated for Dementia UK, which to date is £1700.00.

A special mention to Reverend Richard Fordham for his comforting service and finally a big thank you to

A J Coggles, Downham Market for their professional funeral arrangements and kindness shown to us.

Please accept this as our only but most sincere

acknowledgement. Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019