Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma SARGEANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma SARGEANT

Notice

Norma SARGEANT Notice
SARGEANT
Norma
Jeff and family would like to thank everyone that sent cards of condolence and messages of sympathy after losing their beloved Norma. Many thanks to everyone who attended the funeral and to all those who donated for Dementia UK, which to date is £1700.00.
A special mention to Reverend Richard Fordham for his comforting service and finally a big thank you to
A J Coggles, Downham Market for their professional funeral arrangements and kindness shown to us.
Please accept this as our only but most sincere
acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.