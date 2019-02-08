Home

Olive STEVENS

Olive STEVENS Notice
STEVENS
Olive
Peacefully on the 31st January 2019, at Winchley Home, West Winch, aged 92 years, formerly of Ingoldisthorpe. Beloved wife of the late Walter (Steve). A loving sister of Vera (Canada) and a dear friend of Dorothy. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 14th February, 2019 at 4.00pm. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019
