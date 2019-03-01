Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
More Obituaries for Patricia 'Pat' CASELEY
Patricia 'Pat' CASELEY

Patricia 'Pat' CASELEY Notice
CASELEY
Patricia 'Pat'
On the 21st February 2019, peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 72 years, of Gaywood. Dearly loved wife of Bob. Loving mum to Matthew and Simon. A dear mother-in-law to Cazzy and Kimmy. Much loved nanny to Ryely, Olivia, Jack and Connie. A dear sister, sister-in-law and auntie. A friend to many. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 13th March, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support , may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 1, 2019
