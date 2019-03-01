|
|
CASELEY
Patricia 'Pat'
On the 21st February 2019, peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 72 years, of Gaywood. Dearly loved wife of Bob. Loving mum to Matthew and Simon. A dear mother-in-law to Cazzy and Kimmy. Much loved nanny to Ryely, Olivia, Jack and Connie. A dear sister, sister-in-law and auntie. A friend to many. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 13th March, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support , may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 1, 2019