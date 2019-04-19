Home

Patricia "Pat" Barr

Patricia "Pat" Barr Notice
BARR
Patricia (Pat)
Passed away peacefully, on the 17th April, 2019, at Docking House, aged 90 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved wife of the late John,
a much loved and adored mother of Mel and a devoted grandmother to Leanne and Daniel. A dear great-grandmother.Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 7th May, 2019 at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for
Macmillan Cancer Support (Norfolk), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary.Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 19, 2019
