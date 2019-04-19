|
BARR
Patricia (Pat)
Passed away peacefully, on the 17th April, 2019, at Docking House, aged 90 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved wife of the late John,
a much loved and adored mother of Mel and a devoted grandmother to Leanne and Daniel. A dear great-grandmother.Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 7th May, 2019 at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for
Macmillan Cancer Support (Norfolk), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary.Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 19, 2019