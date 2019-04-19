|
|
CROWN
Patricia Louise (Pat)
Died peacefully on 1st April 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a short illness aged 87 years, always cheerful.
She will be very much missed by Peter her brother, family members and her many friends. The Funeral Service will take place on
Friday 26th April at 2:30pm at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn followed by the wake at the Golden Lion Hotel, Hunstanton.Family flowers only, but donations to Friends of Hunstanton Surgery & East Anglia Air Ambulance may be left in the Chapel or sent to John Lincoln, Funeral Director, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 19, 2019