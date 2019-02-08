Home

Patricia Mary (Pat) HILL

Patricia Mary (Pat) HILL
HILL
Patricia Mary (Pat)
On the 1st February 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 84 years, of Terrington St Clement. Dearly loved wife of Peter, loving mum to Marion and Margaret, a dear mother-in-law to Paul and Terry. Much loved nan to Marie (deceased), Mark and Kirsty. Funeral Service at St Clement's Church, Terrington St Clement on Tuesday, 19th February, 2019 at 2.00pm followed by Interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019
