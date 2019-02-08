Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline 'Polly' NORMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline 'Polly' NORMAN

Notice Condolences

Pauline 'Polly' NORMAN Notice
NORMAN
Pauline 'Polly'
On the 3rd February 2019, peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), after a short illness, aged 73 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved wife of David. Loving mum to Paul, Chris and Robin. A dear mother-in-law and a much loved nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 14th February, 2019, at 9.15am. Casual dress please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.