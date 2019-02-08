|
|
NORMAN
Pauline 'Polly'
On the 3rd February 2019, peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), after a short illness, aged 73 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved wife of David. Loving mum to Paul, Chris and Robin. A dear mother-in-law and a much loved nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 14th February, 2019, at 9.15am. Casual dress please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019