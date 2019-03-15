Home

On the 8th March 2019, suddenly but peacefully, at his home, aged 83 years, of West Winch. Beloved husband of the late Connie. Loved by his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 5th April, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimers Research UK, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 15, 2019
