Formerly of King's Lynn recently of Cambridge. Passed away peacefully on 2nd March 2019 in Addenbrookes Hospital, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of Leslie (deceased) and a much loved sister, aunt and friend. Funeral Service at Cambridge Crematorium, East Chapel on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 11.30am, followed by a Service of Remembrance at Wesley Church, Christ's Pieces, Cambridge at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations for Action for Children may be made via Phyllis' In Memory page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or sent c/o Peasgood and Skeates, 617 Newmarket Road, Cambridge CB5 8PA.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 15, 2019