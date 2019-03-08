|
|
DAVIES
Roberta Hilda (Bobbie)
Peacefully on 28th February 2019, at Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn, Roberta Hilda (Bobbie) of Stoke Ferry passed away unexpectedly aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of John (reunited) much loved mum of Marian and Kate. A graveside funeral service will take place at Stoke Ferry Cemetery on Monday 11th March at 12.00noon. Flowers or donations if desired to Swaffham & Litcham Hospice can be made at the Service or sent to RH Bond Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk PE33 9TA
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 8, 2019