Ronald DE'ATH

Ronald DE'ATH Notice
DE'ATH
Ronald Ernest (Ron)
Peacefully, on the 28th February 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 81 years, of Fairstead. Loving husband of Kathy.
Dearly loved dad of Mark and Steve, a loving stepdad to Jan and father-in-law of Sarah. A much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Wednesday, 13th March, 2019 at 1.45pm followed by Interment
at Gayton Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 8, 2019
