PECK
Ronald (Ron)
On the 4th February 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years, of South Wootton. Son of the late Hilda and Ted. Good friend to many. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church,
South Wootton on Monday, 25th February, 2019 at 12:00 pm followed by Interment at South Wootton Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for St Mary's Church,
South Wootton, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019