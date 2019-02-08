Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald (Ron) PECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald (Ron) PECK

Notice Condolences

Ronald (Ron) PECK Notice
PECK
Ronald (Ron)
On the 4th February 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years, of South Wootton. Son of the late Hilda and Ted. Good friend to many. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church,
South Wootton on Monday, 25th February, 2019 at 12:00 pm followed by Interment at South Wootton Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for St Mary's Church,
South Wootton, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.