Roy and Pauline NEWINGTON

Peacefully, on the 29th January 2019, Pauline aged 85, passed away in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Peacefully, on the 31st January 2019, Roy aged 88, passed away at Briar House, King's Lynn. Loving parents and grandparents. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 20th February, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Royal British Legion (King's Lynn), may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019
