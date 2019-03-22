|
|
DREW
Shaun
On the 12th March 2019, aged 55 years, of King's Lynn. Much loved husband of Marion, loving dad of Daniel and Sophie and a dearly loved son of Janet and Don (deceased). Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 26th March, 2019 at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House) and Alzheimer's Society, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 22, 2019