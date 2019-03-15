Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley EDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley EDGE

Notice Condolences

Stanley EDGE Notice
Peacefully on 8th March at Oak Manor Care Home, Dereham. Stanley, aged 85, of Snettisham. Dearly loved widower of Joan, dear brother of Colin and brother-in-law of Brenda, brother-in-law to Daphne and Jenny. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Snettisham on Friday 29th March at 2.00pm followed by burial in the family grave. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Oak Manor Care Home may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.