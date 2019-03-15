|
|
Peacefully on 8th March at Oak Manor Care Home, Dereham. Stanley, aged 85, of Snettisham. Dearly loved widower of Joan, dear brother of Colin and brother-in-law of Brenda, brother-in-law to Daphne and Jenny. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Snettisham on Friday 29th March at 2.00pm followed by burial in the family grave. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Oak Manor Care Home may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 15, 2019