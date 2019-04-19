|
|
DEASLEY
Sylvia (Bailey)
On 9th April 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital aged 80 years of Kings Lynn, formerly of
West Acre. Dearly loved wife of Gerald (deceased). Much loved mum of Michael, Stephen, Trevor, Colin, Robin (deceased), Helen, Sandra and Julie. Sister of Alan and Brenda. A dear grandma and great grandma. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, West Acre on Thursday 2nd May at 2.45pm followed by a burial in the churchyard. Flowers may be sent.
Any enquiries, please contact A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors,
1 Blackfriars Street, Kings Lynn PE30 1NN Tel: 01553 766795
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 19, 2019