Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia DEASLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia DEASLEY

Notice Condolences

Sylvia DEASLEY Notice
DEASLEY
Sylvia (Bailey)
On 9th April 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital aged 80 years of Kings Lynn, formerly of
West Acre. Dearly loved wife of Gerald (deceased). Much loved mum of Michael, Stephen, Trevor, Colin, Robin (deceased), Helen, Sandra and Julie. Sister of Alan and Brenda. A dear grandma and great grandma. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, West Acre on Thursday 2nd May at 2.45pm followed by a burial in the churchyard. Flowers may be sent.
Any enquiries, please contact A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors,
1 Blackfriars Street, Kings Lynn PE30 1NN Tel: 01553 766795
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.