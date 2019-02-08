|
|
KING
Sylvia
On the 3rd February 2019, aged 92, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter Maree and her son Colin by her side. A much loved wife, mum, mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Narborough on Tuesday, 26th February at 1.30pm followed by Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Narborough With Narford PCC (Narborough Church), may be made at the service or sent c/o Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019