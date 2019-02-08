Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services
The Swaffham Funeral Home, Lynn Road
Swaffham, Norfolk PE37 7AY
01760 721305
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia KING

Notice Condolences

Sylvia KING Notice
KING
Sylvia
On the 3rd February 2019, aged 92, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter Maree and her son Colin by her side. A much loved wife, mum, mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Narborough on Tuesday, 26th February at 1.30pm followed by Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Narborough With Narford PCC (Narborough Church), may be made at the service or sent c/o Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.