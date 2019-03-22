Home

On the 9th March 2019, peacefully in her sleep, aged 86 years, of Tilney All Saints. Beloved wife of the late Len. Much loved mum to Paulette, Philip, Lloyd and Andrew. A dear mother-in-law, nan and grand nan and a loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 4th April, 2019 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 22, 2019
