|
|
GILDING
Tess
Peacefully at home on
27th January 2019, Tess aged 79 years of Dersingham, formerly of Hunstanton & Sedgeford. Dearly loved wife of Bill, dearest mum of John & Mel, dear mother-in-law of Steve, dearest nan of Luke and a dear sister to Della. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 22nd February at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors,
40 Greevegate, Hunstanton
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019