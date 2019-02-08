|
NUCCOLL
Tony
Peacefully, on the 31st January 2019, at Amberley Hall, aged 84 years, of Walpole Cross Keys. Husband of Gwen, dad of Lorraine, Tony and Christopher. Grandad of Emma, Daniel and Lily and brother of Eric. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 14th February, 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Gurkha Welfare Trust, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019