Marian Picard Thompson Rigney, affectionately known as "Mutti," died peacefully at her home in Manchester Center on February 2. She had been a full-time resident of Vermont for the last ten of her very active and adventurous 97 years. Known for her kindness, intelligence, compassion, wit and optimism, she was beloved by her family and friends who embraced her "glass is more than half full" philosophy of life. Marian was born in Elizabeth, NJ, to the late Mabel and Ernest Picard; she was the oldest of three children. Her career path took her to New York City, where she met and married Kenneth Thompson in 1941. They lived in Westchester County, NY, and were both accomplished golfers and figure skaters. When three children came along in quick succession, the couple decided that skiing would be the ideal family sport. Kenneth, a lawyer who dabbled in architecture, designed a ski chalet that they built in 1950 on the Peru/Winhall line close to Bromley. The little pink chalet was an apres-ski gathering place for many years. Following Kenneth's death in 1970, Marian continued her life in the Hudson River Valley, where she was a paralegal and later a real estate broker. In 1976 she married Dr. Thomas Rigney, a physician who had served in the Tenth Mountain Division during World War II. One had to ski to be part of the family! The Rigneys lived on the Hudson River in Garrison, NY, and participated fully in life at West Point (United States Military Academy), where Dr. Rigney was on the staff of Keller Hospital. Marian and her husband enjoyed those years with their children and grandchildren. A decade after the death of Dr. Rigney, Marian moved to Vermont, where she brought her landscape and gardening expertise to the home she shared with her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Robert Dixon. She was active in Neighbor-to-Neighbor and the Peru Congregational Church. Mrs. Rigney is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Dixon, and husband Robert Dixon; son, Kenneth Thompson, and partner Tina Buckley; and daughter, Nancy Lundy, and husband Lee Lundy; as well as eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and step-children Alison and Glenn Rigney. Please direct donations and remembrances in Marian's memory to Neighbor-to-Neighbor or Bayada Hospice, in care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P. O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT, 05255. To send personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Manchester Journal from Feb. 8 to Mar. 1, 2019