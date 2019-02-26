Albert Deaner, 69, of Manistee, died Feb. 23, 2019.

He was a decorated Vietnam combat veteran, Marine, lawyer and history teacher. His many hobbies included music, hunting, fishing, boating, computers, Mercedes Benz cars, movies and wartime documentary films. He enjoyed working on various construction projects in his many garages. Much of his adult life was spent as a snowbird between northern Michigan and the Florida Keys. He enjoyed the warm climate and lifestyle of the Florida Keys, he even had a number of Pelicans as pets namely Rodan, Socrates and Floozy.

Albert was a creative, lifelong learner who enjoyed helping his many friends. He loved the wonder and beauty of the natural world. Albert had a charismatic personality that many people were drawn to and admired.

He will be remembered and missed by his sister, Victoria Szambelan, and her son, John Szambelan (Elizabeth); brothers, Thomas (Mary) and Louis (Stephanie); and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Father Zeljko Guberovic officiating. Military honors by the Manistee United Veterans Council will follow. Burial will be in the spring at the Garfield Township Cemetery in Kalkaska.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michigan Humane Society.

Please visit Albert's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements are by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.