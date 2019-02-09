Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beth Lu Mar Yankee.

TUSCON, Ariz. -- Beth Lu Mar Yankee, of Tuscon, Ariz., died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 2, 2019.

She was born on Oct. 30, 1937, in Manistee, Mich., the daughter of Arthur and Dorothea Yankee. She graduated from Manistee High School in 1955, attended Valparaiso University for her bachelor's degree and then successfully completed her training as a physician at Wayne State University in 1963. As a newly trained doctor, Beth chose to spend the next eight years of her life as a medical missionary in Nigeria. Upon returning to the United States, she began her own family practice in the community of Eaton Rapids, just south of Lansing, Mich.

Beth married the beloved man of her life, Andreas (Andy) Jensen, on Jan. 11, 1986, at First Lutheran Church in Charlotte, Mich. They moved to Tuscon in 1990, where Beth retired from her medical practice in 1996 having enjoyed family medicine, obstetrics and general surgery for over 30 years. She served in four different congregations during her life focusing her gifts on evangelism and stewardship.

Surviving Beth are her nephews, Stuart (Lisa) Yankee, of Holland, Mich., and Scott Yankee, of Manistee, Mich.

She was preceded in death by husband, Andy; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Ethel Yankee; as well as her parents, Arthur and Dorothea Yankee.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Tuscon, Ariz. Burial will take place in the spring at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Manistee, Mich.

Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or to the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod for Global Missions.